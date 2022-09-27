Midpen offering open house on Hawthorns area on September 29

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is offering both in-person and virtual public open houses this fall to introduce people to the Hawthorns Area, a 79-acre property located within the Town of Portola Valley that is part of Windy Hill Open Space Preserve. The property is currently closed to the public.

The in-person open house is this Thursday Sept. 29. Stop by any time between 6:00 and 8:00 pm at Midpen’s administrative office, 5050 El Camino Real, Los Altos to learn more about the Hawthorns Area and share your thoughts and questions. There will be no formal presentation.

Attend a virtual open house on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:00 pm for a brief overview of the Hawthorns Area, followed by smaller breakout room sessions for informal discussions. Late attendees can still attend the breakout room sessions if they miss the overview presentation. Zoom link will be made available on Oct. 19 on this webpage.