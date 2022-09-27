Senator Josh Becker to host virtual town hall on adolescent mental health issues on Septebember 28

Bringing together experts to talk about adolescents struggling with mental health issues and identifying common stressors in young people’s lives that can lead to a mental health crisis are the goals of “Mind Matters: Nurturing Mental Wellness In Adolescents,” a virtual town hall to be hosted by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park), on Wednesday, September 28, from 12:00 to 1:30 pm.

“For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic may very well feel like it’s over, but for tens of thousands of Californians, especially students, the mental health challenges they’re facing after nearly two years of being or feeling isolated are daunting,” said Becker. “My goal with this town hall is very simple. I want to make sure those who are suffering – and the parents of those who are suffering – know they are not alone, know there are people and resources to help them, and know the first step to getting help is just picking up the phone.”

Anyone who would like to register and submit questions in advance can do so at https://sd13.senate.ca.gov/event/town-hall-sept-28-adolescent-mental-health.

To watch the town hall, viewers can go to https://sd13.senate.ca.gov/.

Joining Senator Becker for this discussion will be: