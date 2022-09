SUHSD School Board Candidates’ Forum scheduled for September 29

A SUHSD Board Candidates’ Forum will take place on Thursday, September 29 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in the PAC Cafe at Menlo-Atherton High School (555 Middlefield Ave.)

All four candidates (Suvarna Bhopale, Amy Koo, Sathvik Nori, Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov) running in contested School Board elections will be present at the forum. Questions will be taken from the floor and submitted in advance to presidents@maptabears.com.