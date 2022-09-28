Menlo Velo to close October 30 after 27 years in Menlo Park

Posting on Nextdoor, Menlo Velo owner Rainer Zaechelein writes: “It is with mixed emotions that we make this announcement. For 27 years it has been about the quality of the employees and the product that we produce which is exemplified by the Google and Yelp ratings that we have sustained. We have tried for the better part of a year to acquire more quality employees, unsuccessfully.

“The world is changing and our demographic is particularly challenging. We are not willing to compromise on quality. I would like to sincerely thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years. It has always been my favorite part of the job interacting with you.

“Everything will be on sale beginning October 1 — bikes, equipment, fixtures, tools, everything. Come in for some great deals. Thank you for all the years of support. Rainer, Zoey, and the Menlo Velo team.”

We add that Rainer and his team have also been very generous with their time as active participants in the community at a variety of bike safety workshops over the years.

Photo by Scott R. Kline (c) 2012