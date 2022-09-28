Sup & Sandwich town hall with MPCSD superintendent takes place on September 30

The Menlo Park City School District is hosting a “Sup & Sandwich” town hall meeting with Superintendent Erik Burmeister and incoming Superintendent Kristen Gracia, on Friday, September 30, at 11:30 am, at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center Juniper Room.

Do you have questions about our local preschool-8th grade public schools? Are you interested in learning more about the state of school funding, enrollment, curriculum, innovation and how the district serves its children and families? School district leaders welcome the community’s engagement and offer the return of this in-person event for direct communication with the district’s current and incoming superintendents.

A light sandwich lunch will be served while Mr. Burmeister and Ms. Gracia update the community on the district’s goals and priorities, with plenty of time provided for your questions.

For more information, please contact the Menlo Park City School District Public Information Officer Parke Treadway.