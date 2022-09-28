Teen Kintsugi workshop set for September 30

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with golden lacquer, appreciating an object’s flaws. Teens are invited to bring their own ceramics or receive one from the Menlo Park Library to break and repair on Friday, September 30 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm

They will create decorative pieces of art, assembled back together with gold-pigmented cement. Items will be left at the library overnight to cure, and will be available for pickup the following day.

This in-person program is for ages 12-18.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.