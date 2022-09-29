Bird’s eye view of Springline development in Menlo Park

Springline, the 6.4-acre development that intersects Oak Grove Avenue and El Camino in Menlo Park, combines 183 one-to-three bedroom residences with 200,000 square foot of office space and nine restaurants, which will open later this fall.

“Bells and whistles” include the Springline App, which allows residents to track and monitor indoor air quality in amenity spaces, pre-order coffee or lunch from Springline restaurants, book amenity spaces, schedule weekly fitness classes, and connect with staff and other residents.

Springline is also deploying an iKnightscope robot that will offer security patrols and provide a 24/7 physical presence by delivering real-time, intelligence within the property.

We’re offering a bird’s eye view of Springline for those who’ve driven by and are curious what’s behind the walls.

Photos courtesy Courtney Levy (Presidio Bay)