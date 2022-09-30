On October 2 Storyfest kicks off Menlo Park Storytelling Festival

Many tellers, many tales! The Menlo Park Library’s seventh annual Storytelling Festival presents StoryFest: a wealth of tales from a variety of professional storytellers and talented youths.

Enjoy tales joyful and sad, old and new, made up and true. Best for audiences ages 5-adult.

Throughout the month of October, the library will feature five storytelling events, kicking off with StoryFest on Sunday, October 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

This is a hybrid event. Please register in advance and indicate if you will be joining online via Zoom or in-person.