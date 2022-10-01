It’s a wrap for rain year 2021-22!

Rain year 2021-22 came to close at the stroke of midnight last night, and today begins the new rain year.

The last measurable rain fell on September 21 with InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent reporting a year-to-date total of 15.91″. That’s almost twice as much as the 2020/2021 rain year (7.44″) and the 2019/2020 year (8.75″).

There’s not much precipitation forecast in the immediate future. But we can hope that changes.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018