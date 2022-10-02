“What’s your 2040?” climate movie and community conversation at The Guild on October 9

As eloquently expressed by Amanda Gorman in her poem Earthrise, the challenge of climate change is daunting but not insurmountable. How can we, individually and collectively, make a difference? What future can we envision, and how can we achieve it?

On Sunday, October 9, at 4:00 pm (doors open at 3:30 pm), join 350 Silicon Valley and Menlo Spark at The Guild Theatre (949 El Camino Real) to view 2040, the incredibly relevant documentary by Australian director Damon Gameau.

Motivated by concern for his young daughter’s future, he travels the globe in search of answers to these challenging questions. Come to be inspired and to engage in community conversation about what is possible for our future.

Register for this free event