Menlo Park residents encouraged to apply to fill commission vacancies

by Contributed Content on October 3, 2022

Menlo Park residents over the age of 18 are encouraged to apply  to three advisory body vacancies  — one seat each is open on the Environmental Quality Commission, Library Commission and Planning Commission. The application period closes at 5:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

By serving on a City commission, you can participate in local government and help guide the future of our community. Commissions serve as a conduit for resident input — a way of gathering, analyzing and recommending options to the City Council on policy matters.

Current vacancies include:

  • Environmental Quality Commission – 1 seat, term expiring April 30, 2024
  •  Library Commission – 1 seat, term expiring April 30, 2026
  • Planning Commission – 1 seat, term expiring April 30, 2026

Learn more and apply to serve by visiting the city commissions and committees webpage.

