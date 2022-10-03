Menlo Park residents encouraged to apply to fill commission vacancies

Menlo Park residents over the age of 18 are encouraged to apply to three advisory body vacancies — one seat each is open on the Environmental Quality Commission, Library Commission and Planning Commission. The application period closes at 5:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

By serving on a City commission, you can participate in local government and help guide the future of our community. Commissions serve as a conduit for resident input — a way of gathering, analyzing and recommending options to the City Council on policy matters.

Current vacancies include:

Environmental Quality Commission – 1 seat, term expiring April 30, 2024

Library Commission – 1 seat, term expiring April 30, 2026

Planning Commission – 1 seat, term expiring April 30, 2026

Learn more and apply to serve by visiting the city commissions and committees webpage.