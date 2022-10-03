Ode to Color is topic of First Thursday educational event on October 6

On the first Thursday of the month, the Menlo Park Design District presents an educational event open to the community. On October 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, the presentation will be at Hunter Douglas Gallery by Rebarts Interiors (865 Santa Cruz Avenue). Titled Ode to Color, internationally renowned textile designer Lori Weitzner will provide a rich, layered perspective on the use and significance of color in our world, including guidelines for putting that color knowledge to practical use in interior design.

In each of its 10 thematic chapters based on her book Ode to Color, The Ten Essential Palettes for Living and Design,she immerses the audience into a distinct palette, exploring it through a diverse selection of imagery; excerpts from poetry, fiction, and children’s literature; cultural anecdotes; and personal stories and essays.