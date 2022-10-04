Caltrain construction in Menlo Park though October 7

Caltrain will be working during the day to install equipment on poles, install conduit and perform signal work as part of the ongoing Caltrain Electrification project through October 7.

Day work hours will be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Caltrain will also be working during the night to perform signal work, install conduit, install equipment on poles and install crossing arms and arm foundations. Night work hours will be from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. The construction team apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and the field team will work as quietly as possible.

During work hours at the Menlo Park Station all passengers will board and de-board from the same platforms. Please look for the signs to indicate which platform to use. If you have any questions, feel free to call Caltrain Customer Service at 1-800-660-4287.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012