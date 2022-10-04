Spotted: Menlo School students on “Anything But a Backpack Day”
Spirit Week Day 2 for Menlo Middle School students is Anything But a Backpack Day!
They rose to the occasion with their alternative carriers.
Photo courtesy of Menlo School
