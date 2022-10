Webinar on Measure V scheduled for October 6

Hear from both sides of the Menlo Balance Initiative (Measure V) in a Zoom forum hosted by the Almanac on Thursday, October 6, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

Almanac Editor Andrea Gemmet and Staff Writer Cameron Rebosio will pose questions to Nicole Chessari of Menlo Balance and Evelyn Stivers of Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes.

Register via Zoom.