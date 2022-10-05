Faith and Blue: Coffee with Cops and Faith Community takes place October 8

The purpose of the Faith and Blue Weekend event is to create safer, more inclusive communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve through houses of worship.

Faith and Blue Weekend celebrates the diversity of faith and culture in our city and reminds us how much we can accomplish when we work together.

On Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 to 11:00 am, meet with officers and faith leaders at the three places listed below.There will also be fun crafts for the kids.

Fremont Park

Santa Cruz Avenue at University Drive



Cafe Zoë

1929 Menalto Ave.



Neighborhood Service Center

871 Hamilton Ave.