What is happening with the trees along El Camino Real?

Work is currently underway to replace the trees and irrigation in the median on El Camino Real between Encinal Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. The median landscaping is being updated in conjunction with construction of the 1540 El Camino Real project. The project includes both off-site and on-site improvements.

Irrigation and landscape work along the median island of El Camino Real will remove 24 existing trees and provide replacement landscaping including 15 Columbia sycamore trees at a distance of 35 feet on center within the wider portion of the median. For the narrower portions of median closer to Glenwood Avenue and Encinal Avenue, six crepe myrtle trees near Glenwood Avenue and three crepe myrtle trees near Encinal Avenue will remain.

The work will occur on El Camino Real during weekdays between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. Be aware of possible temporary lane closures and construction activity, and please drive safely.

For more information, contact Associate Civil Engineer Rambod Hakhamaneshi.