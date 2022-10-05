Wood-fire ceramics by Misako Kambe are featured at Portola Art Gallery in October



The Beauty of Wood-Fired Ceramics, Volume 4 — creations by Misako Kambe will be on display at the Portola Art Gallery during the month of October. The exhibition includes Misako’s latest ceramic artworks fired in wood kilns in Oregon and California, as well as her popular tablewares.

Misako begins by hand carving her wheel-thrown ceramics using a variety of techniques. Next, natural wood ashes produced during the firing process deposit onto the carved, textured ceramic surface, making various and beautiful effects. Each firing produces a unique result, depending on the design of the kiln, season, temperature, humidity, density of the loading location in the kiln, quality of the wood, and the people who do the firing.

A reception will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and Misako will also be at the gallery on October 15.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. Hours are 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Saturday.

InMenlo file photo of Misako Kambe (c) 2012