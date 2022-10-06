Educator Marissa McGee writes book to encourage children to be change makers

Marissa McGee, who is the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator for the Menlo Park and Ravenswood City School Districts, has written a children’s book titled Free the Curls.

“It features a six-year old who decides to engage in a peaceful protest after visiting a store and noticing all the products for her hair type are locked in a case,” she emails. “My hope is that this book will inspire children to be change makers when they notice discrimination and injustice in their communities.”

As an anti-bias educator, Marissa is on a mission to create books that serve as mirrors and windows for children. Statistics compiled by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center show that 13% of children’s books feature main characters who are Black. With this own-voices story, Marissa aims to change those statistics.

Marissa used crowdfunding to launch Free the Curls. With the generosity of 150 supporters, 357 copies of Free the Curls were ordered with an additional 504 books earmarked to be donated to children in communities that have been historically underserved.

Further information and how to order can be found online.