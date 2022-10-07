Chef Shane draws on her roots — and seasonality — in crafting menu at Oak & Violet

Shane Ashley Taberos, Executive Chief at Oak & Violet at the Park James Hotel in Menlo Park, spent her early years in the culinary capital of the Philippines, Pamganga.

“When we immigrated from the Philippines, it was a big adjustment for me,” she recalls. “Cooking with my family gave me a sense of home and security. That feeling made me realize that food does more than fuel our bodies, it also fuels our soul. I decided then that I wanted to bring that comfort to others by becoming a chef.”

She studied at the International Culinary Academy and worked at a number of other Silicon Valley restaurants before coming to Oak & Violet about 10 months ago. The restaurant is open for dinner from Monday through Saturday.

Chef Shane’s inspiration today often comes from what she discovers at the two farmers market she visits each week. “I’m also inspired by living in Silicon Valley, a huge melting pot of different cultures with a rich history of orchards and farmers that many newcomers don’t know about.”

The menu at Oak & Violet changes with the seasons. “We don’t do a hard switch on a certain date but rather feather in new dishes,” she says. “There’s always a surprise or two for guests — the menu never gets stagnant.”

With the busy holiday season approaching, Chef Shane remembers the importance of down time. “I’m an outdoor person and love to hike and camp. I can turn off everything and just enjoy my surroundings.”

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2022