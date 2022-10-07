Menlo Park Storytelling Festival features Alicia Retes on October 9

In her retelling of The Three Sisters, Alicia Retes’ original one to seven foot tall corn husk puppets reach into the audience while sharing their story of independence, respect and cooperation.

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, October 9 from 11:00 am to noon for an enthralling family event!

Alicia’s performance is the second of five events in the seventh annual Menlo Park Storytelling Festival, taking place throughout the month of October.