MPHA hosts Streets of Menlo Park webinar on October 9

by Linda Hubbard on October 7, 2022

The Menlo Park Historical Association cordially invite you to attend and participate in the first of what it anticipates will be many Zoom webinars showcasing the rich history of Menlo Park.

On Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 pm, author and MPHA historian, Bo Crane, will guide you on a virtual journey around town to explore and explain the origin of many of its street names.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://bit.ly/3fTfJSg
Meeting ID: 831 8721 4486
Passcode: 036409

