Halloween Hoopla returns to downtown Menlo Park

After a two-year absence, Halloween Hoopla is returning to downtown Menlo Park on Saturday, October 29.

Sponsored by the City of Menlo Park in partnership with Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, residents are invited to celebrate the spooky season with a children’s costume parade, trick-or-treat at shops, and traditional autumn festival in downtown Menlo Park.

Event will take place on Santa Cruz Avenue and Fremont Park and will feature live music, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Check the community events page often as more details are coming soon.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2019