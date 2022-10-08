Special events planned at Filoli on Indigenous People Day October 10

Come to Filoli this Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 10, for an hour of history, dance, and storytelling by Sewam American Indian Dance and the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone.

Eddie Madril (pictured) will perform and share how native dancing and music represents a beautiful expression of Native American heritage. Jonathan Cordero and Gregg Castro will give an overview of Ramaytush village sites and touch on the Association’s goals around cultural revitalization, land rematriation, and ecological restoration. Children and families are welcome!

The hour-long free program will be repeated at 11:00 and 1:00 and will be held in Filoli’s Ballroom. Space is limited so registration is recommended.