Viewpoint: An update on the Flood School site and Measure V

In July, I wrote the following guest column on InMenlo.com: It’s time to reach a reasonable solution on the Flood School site. I write this column as a followup to that Viewpoint.

Everything I share in this description is from public meetings or my own personal interactions with the parties.

On the Measure V side, the proponents refused to accept anything more than 60 units as their official position of compromise. Unofficially, the proponents of Measure V indicated they might be willing to increase the number of units to 70, but that was the upper limit and the City or County must commit to a second entrance to the site, as well as to some processes in future upzoning citywide to ensure community interaction.

Opposing Measure V, the Ravenswood School District (RSD) refused to offer anything less than 90 units as an official position of compromise. Unofficially, RSD indicated it might be willing to drop the number of units into the 80’s, but never would consider anything below 80. RSD however, was willing to allocate parking spaces to two sides of the lot, and design the site for a second entrance. As time went on, both sides became more confident that their own side would win.

Significantly, both the City and County never officially committed to opening a second entrance to the site in a public meeting, nor committed to a framework resembling a commitment. Further the City never entertained discussing setting a limit on the development on any number of units less than 90 for the site. Thus neither side was ever presented with a compelling reason to compromise.

I believe had the City or County committed to opening a second entrance, and limiting the development to approximately 75 units, give or take a few units, Measure V would not be on the ballot today. It’s unfortunate.

Ultimately though, I am left in the position where I will be voting against Measure V. Why?

First, there is already a remedy existing for voters. There is a City Council election taking place presently. Voters citywide can decide to support or oppose the incumbent based on how the City handled this matter to date, and weigh in on how the matter should be handled going forward. I believe this matter is more appropriately decided in a City Council election. Campaign contributions, and people volunteering power local campaigns, and are not limited by district lines.

That being said, I am empathetic to the complaints of residents that those most impacted by the development can’t vote in the election, and that District elections have made it difficult to know if Councilmembers from other districts take seriously their concerns regarding impacts of development. These complaints resonate strongly with me, and are not unique to this issue. I understand how these complaints may lead reasonable residents to vote for measure V. And we have heard the same complaints from other districts over the last four years. There is no question this concern led to the crafting of Measure V. However, I believe the issue of representative government highlighted by this matter is broader than development, and touches all policy areas the city faces.

To address it, I believe the City should consider moving to a hybrid district system, and adding two city wide elected seats to the City Council. In doing so, every vote of seven city council members would include at least three city council members elected by the district affected. I would propose one of those two city wide seats be a City wide elected Mayor, as other jurisdictions on the Peninsula have adopted.

Ultimately though, what shaped my personal vote in this matter, is that unfortunately Measure V does cover sites that in my belief should not require going to the ballot. One being the church site across from Menlo-Atherton High School. With this being the case, I cannot dispute Measure V would make it more difficult to build affordable housing at otherwise appropriate sites for infill.

Proponents of Measure V will argue this unintended consequence affects a small amount of land city wide. But the argument discounts that the basis for comparison is not land city wide, but the amount of land in the city that would ever be a candidate for affordable housing, given property values. In such circumstances we cannot leave it to the battle of resources to decide the fate of affordable housing projects.

I will continue to advocate strongly, no matter what position of service I hold, for a second entrance to this site, to mitigate the future traffic impacts from the development.

City Council member Ray Mueller was elected at-large in 2012 and 2016. In 2020, he was elected to represent District 5.

Photo of Flood School site as it looks today by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022