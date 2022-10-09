Schapelhouman Museum and the carriage house open at Menlo Fire Station 6

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District celebrated Fire Prevention Week yesterday (October 8) at Station 6 on Oak Grove Avenue with the official opening of the Schapelhouman Museum and the carriage house.

That’s also where Old Tom is housed, and kids and their parents enjoyed taking a ride.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the action. The top photo shows retired chief Harold Schapelhouman with another retired, Tom Carter whose father also worked for MPFPD. They are inside the new museum which does a great job of showcasing historical memorabilia.

