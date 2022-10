Spotted: Blessing of animals at Trinity Church in Menlo Park



Pets were invited to come with their people to Trinity Church in Menlo Park this morning. The blessing of animals is celebrated near the feast of St. Francis of Assisi on October 4.

Most of the pets in attendance were dogs, who were, all in all, well-behaved. Maggie the Yorkshire Terrier appears to take her blessing from The Rev. Frannie Hall Kieschnick seriously.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022