Learn to cook vegan Mexican food on October 12

Learn to cook delicious vegan rajas con crema tacos during the Menlo Park Library’s live, chef-led virtual cooking class—right in your own kitchen. Dora Stone of Dora’s Table will lead you step-by-step through to process, and answer your questions on Wednesday, October 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Register via Zoom.

Rajas con crema is one of those true Mexican comfort dishes. Poblano peppers are roasted over an open flame, peeled, cut into strips, then sautéed with onion, garlic and corn. A thick, slightly sour ‘crema’ is poured over the whole thing. It is spicy, creamy and incredibly satisfying. Of course, the best way to eat this is in a taco. These vegan rajas con crema tacos will even impress your omnivore friends.

Download the prep list and recipe(PDF, 121KB), and get set to cook along at home!