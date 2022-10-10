Spotted: Friends and family of Andrew Santana at Stanford football game

Spotted on the Stanford campus at Saturday’s Stanford-Oregon State game were friends and family of Andrew Santana, a member of the Stanford undergraduate class of 2013. They held the first annual tailgate in Andrew’s memory and to support the Andrew Santana Memorial Scholarship established on his death. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on August 6 of natural causes.

Andrew was a brilliant student, talented athlete and devoted friend to many local community members, who were among his Stanford classmates, some of whom have ties to Sacred Heart Prep (SHP) in Atherton. Pictured here are James Mannion, Jack Duane (SHP), Michael Lussier (SHP), Art Santana, Liz Santana, Doyle Pitchford (SHP), Ryan Sakowski (SHP) and Chris Trader.