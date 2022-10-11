St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival set for October 14 and 15

by Linda Hubbard on October 11, 2022

Everyone is invited to join the St. Raymond’s community at the 2022 Pumpkin Festival, back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. Admission is free and games/activity tickets, food & beverages are available for purchase.

Games and activities include piny & train rides, lots of carnival games, pumpkin patch, bungee jump, bounce houses, bake sale, face painting, frisbee art, etc.

On Friday there will be some special happenings including a live band, boo-tique and a guest appearance from the Cardinal mascot.

Hours are 3:30 to 9:00 pm on Friday, October 14 and noon to 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 15.

St. Raymond School is located at 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park.

