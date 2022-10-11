St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival set for October 14 and 15

Everyone is invited to join the St. Raymond’s community at the 2022 Pumpkin Festival, back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. Admission is free and games/activity tickets, food & beverages are available for purchase.

Games and activities include piny & train rides, lots of carnival games, pumpkin patch, bungee jump, bounce houses, bake sale, face painting, frisbee art, etc.

On Friday there will be some special happenings including a live band, boo-tique and a guest appearance from the Cardinal mascot.

Hours are 3:30 to 9:00 pm on Friday, October 14 and noon to 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 15.

St. Raymond School is located at 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park.