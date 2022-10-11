The Stolen Year: How Covid Changed Children’s Lives, and Where We Go Now is topic on October 13

On Thursday, October 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz shows how the pandemic disrupted children’s lives—and how our country failed to put our children first. Register online.

The cost of closing our schools for so long during COVID, made with good intentions, has not yet been fully reckoned with. NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz makes the case that 2020 wasn’t a lost year – it was taken from our children, by years of neglect and bad faith.

In her new book, The Stolen Year, Kamenetz follows families across the country as they live through the pandemic, facing loss and resilience. But she also dives deep into the political history that brought us to this point.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This special author event is sponsored by Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.