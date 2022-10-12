Leyendo con LA Plaza: Nicho making takes place on October 14

¡Leer con nosotros! Read with us! The Leyendo con LA Plaza workshop interweaves history, art, culture, and bilingual literacy into a fun, engaging hands-on educational experience and all ages are encouraged to participate.

Join online, or in person at Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Friday, October 14, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Learn more about Día de los Muertos, and create your very own nicho, a memory box in honor of a loved one.

Register online and gather a few simple materials. You’ll need:

-1 empty tissue box

-Tempera paint

-Paintbrushes

-Scissors

-Markers

-Construction paper

-Optional: tissue paper, foil, colorful paper, ribbon and yarn

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is an institution of stories that makes known the role of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and all Latinos in shaping the past, present and future of Los Angeles.