Leyendo con LA Plaza: Nicho making takes place on October 14
¡Leer con nosotros! Read with us! The Leyendo con LA Plaza workshop interweaves history, art, culture, and bilingual literacy into a fun, engaging hands-on educational experience and all ages are encouraged to participate.
Join online, or in person at Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Friday, October 14, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Learn more about Día de los Muertos, and create your very own nicho, a memory box in honor of a loved one.
Register online and gather a few simple materials. You’ll need:
-1 empty tissue box
-Tempera paint
-Paintbrushes
-Scissors
-Markers
-Construction paper
-Optional: tissue paper, foil, colorful paper, ribbon and yarn
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is an institution of stories that makes known the role of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and all Latinos in shaping the past, present and future of Los Angeles.
