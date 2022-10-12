Leyendo con LA Plaza: Nicho making takes place on October 14

by Contributed Content on October 12, 2022

¡Leer con nosotros! Read with us! The Leyendo con LA Plaza workshop interweaves history, art, culture, and bilingual literacy into a fun, engaging hands-on educational experience and all ages are encouraged to participate.

Join online, or in person at Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Friday, October 14, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.  Learn more about Día de los Muertos, and create your very own nicho, a memory box in honor of a loved one.

Register online and gather a few simple materials. You’ll need:

-1 empty tissue box
-Tempera paint
-Paintbrushes
-Scissors
-Markers
-Construction paper
-Optional: tissue paper, foil, colorful paper, ribbon and yarn

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is an institution of stories that makes known the role of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and all Latinos in shaping the past, present and future of Los Angeles.

