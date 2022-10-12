Luminaire officially opens in downtown Menlo Park

After a soft opening as part of the Menlo Park Design District launch, Luminaire is officially opening its doors today with an evening reception. The 11,000 square foot showroom displays furniture, kitchen, bath and design pieces while the 5,000-square-foot roof top deck features outdoor furniture.

“Since the Design District launch, we’ve added Paola Lenti outdoor furniture to the rooftop,” said Luminaire CEO John Hart (pictured).

“The rooftop space is available to rent, and we will have our own events there, too.”

In choosing a Menlo Park location, Hart said the company wanted a central Peninsula location. “What we offer is unique with our focus on design service for both professional architects and designers as well as consumers,” he said.

Hart said the welcome from other Menlo Park furniture and design store owners has been heartening. “And our staff are part of this community.”

And speaking of welcoming, Hart reminded residents that they are welcome to come into the store, pull an art book off the shelf, and sit down and read. “Our mission is to help people learn about and understand how to create spaces that elevate the spirit.”

Open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, Luminaire is located at 870 Santa Cruz Avenue.

Photo of John Hart at Design District opening by Robb Most (c) 2022