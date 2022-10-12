OAKtoberFest is back at Menlo College on October 15

Fall into fun at OAKtoberFest at Menlo College (1000 El Camino Real, Atherton) from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on October 15, 2022. Back in person after two years of pandemic delay, OAKtoberFest is a traditional fall festival held at Menlo College to bring everyone in the area together in community.

All day Saturday, the beautiful Menlo College campus will be open to visitors for a fun fall celebration offering multiple food trucks, beer and wine, live music, a variety of outdoor recreational activities for kids and adults alike, alumni vs. varsity sports competitions, and the signature “ShOAKcase” student performances by Menlo’s talented students.

“OAKtoberFest highlights the diverse Menlo College spirit. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our commonalities as well as our differences. Talent, cultural heritage, and spirit will all be on vivid display,” said Menlo College President Steven Weiner.

OAKtoberFest participants include current and past members of the Menlo community, as well as Silicon Valley professionals who are active in various fields of business and more. Strong community connections are a hallmark of Menlo College, reflecting their importance for the promotion of both social progress and development.

One of the reasons why OAKtoberFest is popular with students is that they can meet various industry professionals while manifesting their self-worth in the “ShOAKcase” performance and various group activities. When alumni and others come to Menlo for OAKtoberFest, student leaders introduce them to the current happenings on campus, and recent changes.

Registration is free and includes a meal ticket and voucher while supplies last.