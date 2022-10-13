Swap seeds and make/plant seed balls on October 15

Every gardener has extra seeds that may not get used. Here is your chance to swap with other gardeners on Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

All are invited to attend — you do not have to bring seeds to participate in the seed swap.

If you do have seeds to share, please be sure that they are clean and dry, and packaged in small quantities for distribution. Please label the packages with the plant name or variety.

There’s a special activity happening from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Join Peopleologie to create and plant your own seed balls. This is some messy, family-friendly fun.

The act of making and planting these (or randomly throwing) began as a way to encourage green growth in barren landscapes. Your sprouts will attract hummingbirds and butterflies!