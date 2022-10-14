Dala’s Nest House Concerts features Garrick Davis on October 16

On Sunday, October 16, from 3:30 to 6:00 pm, Dala’s Nest House Concerts features Garrick Davis World Blues. This will be the last DNHC of the year and last public concert in 2022 by Garrick Davis, who heads to the studio to record an album. The concert is located at 371 O’Conner St., Menlo Park.

A little history: guitarist, singer, songwriter, instructor, producer, and bandleader, Garrick Davis is currently at work on his sixth album The Dignity Project. Formerly billed as The Fabulous FunkyBand, Davis — after hearing a rough mix of his A House Full of Friends live album and seeing photos of its ethnically diverse musicians — changed the band name to the inclusive World Blues.

Emails Aimée Bolter Campbell: “Our October 16th performance will cover a dynamic range of territory from solo acoustic tunes to musical flights with a three-piece backing band of A-list musicians: AJ Joyce on bass (Mick Fleetwood); Ronnie Smith on drums (Springsteen warmup); and Baxter Robertson (Karate Kid) on keyboards. Though not a full-blown World Blues experience, we’ll definitely delight and arouse your senses—the perfect vibe for an intimate garden concert!”

RSVP online! Donate $30/seat to Garrick’s Venmo (@LBELLC) or PayPal (gd@garrickdavis.com) or RSVP to dalasnestmusic@comcast.net with your name and the number of seats needed, then bring exact cash for the musicians’ tip jar at check-in. Online donors guaranteed seating.

Reminds Aimée: Cash donors may be asked to bring their own seats if online donors fill ours. No worries, we’ll keep you posted!