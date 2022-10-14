Holiday Faire at Allied Arts Guild set for October 16

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Holiday Faire on Sunday, October 16, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park)

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in support of its mission to provide extraordinary care for children and moms.

Featured items include:

-Children’s Toys

-Personalized Ornaments

-Festive Pumpkins

-Jewelry

-Vintage Treasures

-Holiday Decorations & much more!

Enjoy lunch at Cafe Wisteria. Reservations are suggested by contacting hello@cafewisteria.com.

Event is hosted outdoors. Masks and social distancing are suggested. CDC and County safety measures will be in full effect. Carpooling is highly recommended and parking is available in the lots.

Event hosted by the Association of Auxiliaries for Children.