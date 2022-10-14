Update on Middle Avenue Complete Street Pilot from Mayor Betsy Nash

Emails Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash:

“The Middle Avenue Complete Street project returns to the City Council on Tuesday 10/18. The staff report outlines the pilot project and proposes an implementation schedule. ‘This schedule includes additional outreach through Complete Streets Commission (CSC), City Council, and project-specific meetings, and substantial notification to Middle Avenue residents and stakeholders about potential parking removal. The pilot has been designed to launch during the summer months, when traffic volumes are somewhat lower, providing an opportunity for staff to make adjustments before the start of school in the fall.’

“I plan to be at Nealon Park on Saturday from 10-11am and at Lyle Park on Sunday from 2-3pm. I welcome you stopping by.”

Staff report for pilot project:

G1. Adopt a resolution authorizing installation of no parking zones on both sides of Middle Avenue, installation of an all-way stop at Middle Avenue and San Mateo Drive, replacement of an all-way stop at Middle Avenue and University Drive with a roundabout with yield control, and temporary closure of Blake Street at Middle Avenue (Staff Report #22-198-CC

Agenda