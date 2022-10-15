History of LGBTQ+ in San Mateo County is topic on October 17

by Contributed Content on October 15, 2022

This talk is being given by Michael Flanagan, a Menlo Park Library reference librarian and history columnist for the Bay Area Reporter, at the main library (800 Alma St.) on Monday, October 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Learn about:

-1911: Dr. Alan Hart attends Stanford; he underwent one of the first female-to-male gender transitions in the United States in 1917
-1936: Arrest of Henry Cowell in Menlo Park, on morals charges
-1962: Closure of The Carriage, a Menlo Park gay bar
-1970s: The drag and Imperial Court culture of the Peninsula and South Bay
-1980s: The effects of AIDS on the local community
-2000: Closure of Shouts, the last gay bar in San Mateo County
-2012: San Mateo County Pride Celebration established
-2017: San Mateo County’s first pride center opens

Category:

One Comment

Chris October 15, 2022 at 6:32 pm

Is that the Henry Cowell for whom the park is named?

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search