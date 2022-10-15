History of LGBTQ+ in San Mateo County is topic on October 17

This talk is being given by Michael Flanagan, a Menlo Park Library reference librarian and history columnist for the Bay Area Reporter, at the main library (800 Alma St.) on Monday, October 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Learn about:

-1911: Dr. Alan Hart attends Stanford; he underwent one of the first female-to-male gender transitions in the United States in 1917

-1936: Arrest of Henry Cowell in Menlo Park, on morals charges

-1962: Closure of The Carriage, a Menlo Park gay bar

-1970s: The drag and Imperial Court culture of the Peninsula and South Bay

-1980s: The effects of AIDS on the local community

-2000: Closure of Shouts, the last gay bar in San Mateo County

-2012: San Mateo County Pride Celebration established

-2017: San Mateo County’s first pride center opens