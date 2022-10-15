History of LGBTQ+ in San Mateo County is topic on October 17
This talk is being given by Michael Flanagan, a Menlo Park Library reference librarian and history columnist for the Bay Area Reporter, at the main library (800 Alma St.) on Monday, October 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.
Learn about:
-1911: Dr. Alan Hart attends Stanford; he underwent one of the first female-to-male gender transitions in the United States in 1917
-1936: Arrest of Henry Cowell in Menlo Park, on morals charges
-1962: Closure of The Carriage, a Menlo Park gay bar
-1970s: The drag and Imperial Court culture of the Peninsula and South Bay
-1980s: The effects of AIDS on the local community
-2000: Closure of Shouts, the last gay bar in San Mateo County
-2012: San Mateo County Pride Celebration established
-2017: San Mateo County’s first pride center opens
Chris October 15, 2022 at 6:32 pm
Is that the Henry Cowell for whom the park is named?