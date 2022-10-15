Local youngsters enjoy St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by the St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival today, which returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Located on the school grounds at 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue, admission is free and games/activity tickets, food & beverages are available for purchase.

Continuing today though 5:00 pm, you’ll pony & train rides, lots of carnival games, pumpkin patch, bungee jump, bounce houses, bake sale, face painting, and frisbee art.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022