Storyteller Tim Ereneta tells folktales on October 18 at Menlo Park Library

Storyteller Tim Ereneta shares his favorite Afghan, Kazakh and Uyghur folktales. Do happy endings depend on fate, or luck? On cleverness, or magic? Come listen and find out at the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 t0 7:30 pm. Best for ages 12 to Adult.

Tim connects ancient stories to modern day life. He shares classic and forgotten fairy tales, with audiences of all ages — but especially adults. He’s told stories on stages from Washington, DC, to Chennai, India, performing in theaters, art museums, camps, churches, nightclubs and on digital devices. A former playwright and actor, Tim has been delighting audiences for three decades.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.