Take part in the second Menlo Park Community Collaboration session

The topic of the second Menlo Park Community Collaboration Session will cover the Environmental Justice and Safety Element and will be led by Climate Resilient Communities, Juanita Croft from the Belle Haven Community Development Fund and Pam D. Jones, with Belle Haven Empowered.

As a part of updating the city’s General Plan, Menlo Park is for the first time preparing an Environmental Justice Element which identifies neighborhoods like Belle Haven that are disproportionately affected by pollution, climate, and other environmental hazards. The city aims to create policies and programs that address the inequities and at the same time update its Safety Element to reduce existing and future hazards due to the impacts of climate change. This month’s discussion will provide historical context and outline current environmental impacts in the Belle Haven community.

Food and $25 gift cards will be provided to each in-person attendee and the event will be presented in English and Spanish. There are two sessions either in person or on Zoom.

Session #1 (Click Here to Add to Google Calendar

Monday, October 17th, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive in Menlo Park.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82153796002 Meeting ID: 821 5379 6002

One tap mobile: +16694449171,,82153796002#

Conventional dial: +1 669 444 9171 Meeting ID: 821 5379 6002

Session #2 (Click Here to Add to Google Calendar

Monday, October 24, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Menlo Park Library. at 800 Alma Street in Menlo Park.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86289927086 Meeting ID: 862 8992 7086

One tap mobile: +16694449171,,86289927086#

Conventional dial: +1 669 444 9171 US Meeting ID: 862 8992 7086

Community Collaboration Sessions invite different guests to host discussions on a variety of environmental issues affecting our city. Community members, local environmental nonprofits, and members of Menlo Park’s Environmental Quality Commission have established this new series of citizen-led discussions to help address Menlo Park’s responses to a changing climate.

The goal is to prompt deeper dialogue, gather new ideas, and ensure multiple voices are represented in proposed solutions. Future sessions will include discussions on electric vehicles and transportation, electrification, sea-level rise, and green careers. Previous materials can be found at: https://bit.ly/3qwIoyo.

Everyone is welcome to attend, share ideas, and join these discussions about the future of our city.

Any questions: Reach out to Marlene Santoyo with Menlo Spark at msant043@ucr.edu

Photo shows first session