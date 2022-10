Costume movie night for teens on October 19

Bring your own snacks, drinks, a blanket and enjoy a spooky movie with your friends or family on Wednesday, October 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) will be holding the movie outside, under the stars. The movie played will be voted on at the event. Ages 12-18.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.