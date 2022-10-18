City Council zero-emission landscape equipment ordinance study session is tonight

The Menlo Park City Council will be holding a study session on October 18, 2022, to consider requiring the use of electric landscape equipment. This proposal would regulate landscaping equipment such as lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, chain saws, leaf blowers and more.

The ordinance will help reduce Menlo Park’s greenhouse gas emissions, and protect the health and safety of residents and equipment operators. A new gas-powered mower running for one hour produces similar emissions to the average car driving for 1,100 miles. Converting to electric equipment can eliminate the emissions from lawn and garden equipment and improve air quality for all. The ordinance would also align with current state efforts to prohibit the sale of gas-powered landscaping equipment. State requirements are set to start in January 2024.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to review the report and take part in the upcoming City Council meeting. The City Council will be considering a phased equipment enforcement approach.

Learn more about zero emission landscaping equipment and available alternatives. For more information, contact Rebecca Lucky or subscribe to receive email/text alerts.

The state of California has approved funding to support the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive project. Financial aid for professional landscaping services is coming soon.