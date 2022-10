Protecting Yourself from Identity Theft is topic on October 20

Cassie Villar from San Mateo Health EDAPT (elder dependent adult protection team) will discuss strategies to avoid scams and identity thefts on Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 pm at Little House (800 Middle Ave).

To reserve a spot call 650-326-2025 or email littlehouse@1pvi.org.

This talk is sponsored by Coldwell Banker senior real estate specialists Beth Leathers and Liliana Perazich.