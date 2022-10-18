Spotted: Secretary of State Antony Blinken at SLAC in Menlo Park

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo were in Menlo Park yesterday morning to highlight a new investment for technology diplomacy at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

In remarks, the Secretary said: “This national lab is a national treasure. We have U.S.-led, world-class research that is essential to our national security, is essential to our economic competitiveness, is essential to solving the problems of the world, problems that are also having an impact on people’s everyday lives.

“And what we saw this morning may not be news to most of the people here and certainly not news to Congresswoman Eshoo and the Speaker, but it will be and already is absolutely essential to tackling the biggest problems of our time, whether it’s climate change, whether it’s basic health, whether it’s understanding the fundamentals of the world around us.”

Photo courtesy SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory