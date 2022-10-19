John Weaver headlines the Menlo Park Storytelling Festival on October 20

The stories you’ll hear may not have been about pumpkins before, but John Weaver has caused a magical transformation to happen!

John’s performance is one of five events in the seventh annual Menlo Park Storytelling Festival, taking place throughout the month of October. He’ll be at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive) on Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 to 445 pm.

Menlo Park’s own storyteller, John Weaver, is a parent, performer and early childhood educator who performs at schools, libraries, museums and other institutions throughout the Bay Area and well beyond. He seeks to educate and encourage families to continue the adventure at home by sharing stories and reading together.