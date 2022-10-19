Six individuals and two teams inducted into 2022 Menlo-Atherton Hall of Fame

Menlo-Atherton High School held the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, October 15. The ceremony included presentations from Athletic Directors Paul Snow (pictured) and Steven Kryger as well as speeches by the inductees, and remarks from Principal Karl Losekoot.

This year’s inductees included:

-Katherine Daiss Class of 2005 Soccer

-Heidi Kucera Class of 2006 Water Polo/Swimming

-Adrian Perkins Class of 2002 Basketball/Track

-Nick Sako Class 2009 Golf

-David Theis Principal 1990-1995

-James Williams 1985-2003 Coach Basketball/Tennis

-1959 Boys Water Polo

-1962 Boys Swimming

The Hall of Fame’s mission is to recognize those athletes, coaches, teams and community service individuals who, through their dedication, contributed immeasurably to M-A athletics.

Photo by M-A sophomore Devin Hyde