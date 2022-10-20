100% of sales from Teresa’s Antiques go to three local non-profits

Teresa’s Antiques is now 100% for charity. Customers who buy an antique are asked to pick one of three local non-profits — LifeMoves, Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF), or the Riekes Center — and Teresa’s Antiques will donate the full purchase amount to the chosen organization.

After 45 years in the antique business, Teresa said she was ready for a change: “I thought about retiring and focusing on charity work, but what would I do? By making my business 100% for charity, I can keep doing what I love — and give back at the same time.”

Teresa began her antique business in Menlo Park in 1977, where she had a shop for 20 years until she moved her business to the San Francisco Design Center. She has always specialized in 18th and 19th century European furniture and for three decades directly imported antiques from France.

She closed Ambiance Antiques in 2017 when her husband, John Beltramo, became ill. In 2021 she re-opened as Teresa’s Antiques, at 842 Santa Cruz Avenue and became a member of the Menlo Park Design District.

“LifeMoves is very grateful for Teresa Beltramo’s innovative thinking, generosity and excitement surrounding this new community giving program through Teresa’s

Antiques,” said Marie Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer for LifeMoves. “We look forward to sharing about the opportunity to find a treasure for your home or a special gift, while also supporting our work to solve homelessness for families and individuals in our community.”

Riekes Center Executive Director, Mark Newton adds, “The Riekes Center is honored to be one of the local organizations chosen by Teresa’s Antiques and the Beltramo family, who have been supportive members of our community for decades. We are very excited about this opportunity to reconnect with our neighbors in downtown Menlo Park.”

Teresa’s Antiques is one of many Menlo Park businesses stepping up to help worthy causes. The Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association, working with the Menlo Park Design District, is bringing the Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk back to downtown Menlo Park this December with proceeds going to the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF).