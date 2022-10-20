Menlo Park residents can dispose of household hazardous waste on October 22

In partnership with San Mateo County Health, Menlo Park residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at special drop-off collection events. The next event is Saturday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. To participate, residents must schedule an appointment. The exact address of the event will be provided once the appointment is finalized. There is a limit of 10 gallons or 50 pounds per appointment.

Examples of household hazardous waste are batteries, paint and paint thinner, pesticides and fertilizers, and florescent lights.

Accepted items include:

Cleaning products

Fertilizers and garden chemicals

Pesticides

Herbicides and rodenticides

Solvents

Flammable liquids

Fluorescent lights (compact and tubes)

Paint thinner

Acids/bases

Aerosol cans

Automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, brake fluid)

Inks and photo chemicals

All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating our water and soil. No radioactive, explosive or medical waste. Please visit the County’s webpage for more information about acceptable household hazardous waste items.

Residents unable to attend this event can still dispose of household hazardous waste for free at San Mateo County’s permanent HHW facility Thursdays through Saturdays (except major holiday weekends). You must make an appointment online or call 650-372-6200. Recycling/safe disposal of paint, fluorescent lights, household batteries and used motor oil/filter does not need an appointment. For local drop-off sites, visit San Mateo County’s website.